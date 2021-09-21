Pfizer COVID-19 boosters: What you need to know

If you got two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this past spring, you may be eligible for a third shot soon.

Experts advising the Food and Drug Administration evaluated a complex array of data about the Pfizer vaccine, and whether it remains effective for a long time.

While the panel advised that not everyone should get a third shot right now, it did recommend boosters for people who are 65 years or older, and people who have underlying health conditions that may put them at higher risk of landing in the hospital or dying if they experience a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The rollout comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to surge through the country, leading to an unsettling number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The details of exactly how these third shots will be distributed in Minnesota are still in flux, but here’s what we know so far.

Who can get boosters?

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, around 340,000 Minnesotans qualify for the Pfizer COVID-19 boosters because they are 65 years or older.

An FDA advisory panel also recommends a Pfizer booster for those at high risk of getting a severe case of COVID-19, though it’s not clear yet exactly how this group will be defined. In the past, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have included people who have diabetes or chronic lung diseases like cystic fibrosis.

Here’s a full list.

That’s on top of immunocompromised people — like solid organ transplant patients — who were given the go-ahead to get a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines earlier this summer.

The FDA typically follows the recommendations of its expert panels. A top FDA official indicated the final agency decision may include additional groups, like health care workers and others who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their job.

When can I get my third shot?

It’s not clear yet exactly who will be first in line for shots or what the interval between second and third shots will be. That’s up to a separate advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is meeting this week.

Where can I get my third shot?

The same places you got your first shots: your health care provider, your local pharmacies, public health vaccine clinics. And there’s no need to get your booster at the same place you received your first two shots.

Health care systems and some pharmacies are likely to send out reminders to eligible patients when it’s time to get a booster. And they can query a state database to see your vaccine record, too.

But it’s a good idea to bring your vaccine card to your appointment.

“I encourage all patients to have their vaccine card with them when they get their booster to speed up the process and so the booster can be recorded on their vaccine card,” said Minnesota Pharmacists Association Executive Director Sarah Derr.

However, pharmacies also have access to the Minnesota Immunization Information Connection and she said pharmacists “can look to see if the patient has had the two previous vaccinations before receiving the booster.”

Much like last time, pharmacies will ask about age or about underlying health conditions to make sure patients are eligible for the third shot, said Derr.

Health care providers will have booster doses, too. For instance, Mayo Clinic said it will allow patients to schedule a vaccine appointment or they can walk in for a shot.

My loved one is in long-term care. How will they get their boosters?

There’s a lot we don’t know yet about the logistics around the vaccine rollout in long-term care facilities.

When the vaccines first became available to this group early in 2021, pharmacies were involved in bringing shots to these facilities and likely will be involved again for boosters, said Derr.

The state health department is asking long-term care providers to work with local public health and local health care providers as well.

President Joe Biden’s administration said everyone 16 and older would get a booster shot. I’m confused!

This was a hot topic of deliberation among FDA experts tasked with parsing Pfizer’s application for approval of a third shot.

The company applied for everyone 16 and older to get boosters. Meanwhile, Biden pledged earlier this summer to make boosters widely available this fall.

But a wide majority of the FDA’s advisory panel said the available evidence doesn’t support blanket approval — at least not at this point in the pandemic.

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a regional vaccination center in Ludwigsburg, Germany. Thomas Kienzle | AFP via Getty Images file

Do I need to get the same brand of shot?

Yes. If you got the Pfizer vaccine initially, you should get a Pfizer booster.

What sort of side effects can I expect from a third shot?

According to the state health department, Pfizer’s clinical data suggest people should expect a response that’s similar to when they received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. So, if you felt pretty crummy after your second shot, prepare for that to be the case again.

What if I got the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Moderna vaccine?

The timeline on booster shots for people who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines is still unclear.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease director Dr. Anthony Fauci said experts are likely to take up this question within weeks.

And Johnson & Johnson just released new data that suggests a second dose of its vaccine at 6 months provides a substantial increase in protection against the virus, though that protocol has yet to be approved by the FDA.

What happens next?

The FDA still needs to finalize the booster plan.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hash out the details of who will get shots in meetings this week — for instance, defining exactly who is considered high risk for severe COVID-19.

The exact date when people can start lining up for third shots is up in the air. But Minnesota officials say the state is ready to start giving doses as soon as federal officials issue their final guidance, and that there’s more than enough vaccine for people who are seeking their first, second or third dose.