Red means go! Minnesota's fall colors start to burst

It’s not even October but Minnesota’s landscape is already flashing some big color. Corners of far northern Minnesota are already approaching their peak or are close to it, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' newest fall color finder report.

Check out a few of the DNR's current highlights and suggestions about where to go for foliage this weekend and what you’ll see:

The best places to find fall colors this weekend in Minnesota. Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Maples are turning orange. Birch trees, which haven't shed their leaves due to stress, are turning yellow. Bush honeysuckle is turning red. Try the half-mile loop from the Cascades down to Cascade Falls and back. Even with the river’s lower water this year due to the drought it's worth the hike.

It’s peak fall season in the park. Check out colors along the roads, trails, lakeshore and from the watchtower vista. Oaks, aspens and other trees are all showing the traditional fall colors, although the drought has affected their vibrancy.

Mountain ash trees are show their orange berries. Goldenrod, black-eyed Susan, pearly everlasting, woodland sunflower and wild asters are in bloom. Aspen and birch trees are starting to turn yellow throughout the park. Check out grouse along the roadsides.