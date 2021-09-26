Two people - including child asleep in bed - grazed by bullets in Minneapolis
Minneapolis police are investigating after two people were grazed by bullets early Sunday — including a boy who was asleep inside a home.
Authorities said the shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of Portland Avenue South.
Police said the boy was grazed on the side of his head while he was asleep in bed; he was transported to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not give the age of the child.
Officers also located a second victim, a man who had been outside at the time of the gunfire and suffered a graze wound to his chin.
Police said the two victims’ injuries were not considered life-threatening.
"Preliminary information indicates that the occupants of two vehicles were driving around and shooting at each other," Minneapolis police reported.
There were no arrests in the case at last report.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.