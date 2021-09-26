Two people - including child asleep in bed - grazed by bullets in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating after two people were grazed by bullets early Sunday — including a boy who was asleep inside a home.

Authorities said the shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of Portland Avenue South.

Police said the boy was grazed on the side of his head while he was asleep in bed; he was transported to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not give the age of the child.

Officers also located a second victim, a man who had been outside at the time of the gunfire and suffered a graze wound to his chin.

Police said the two victims’ injuries were not considered life-threatening.

"Preliminary information indicates that the occupants of two vehicles were driving around and shooting at each other," Minneapolis police reported.

There were no arrests in the case at last report.