Boy, 12, fatally shot in Minneapolis in apparent neighborhood dispute
A 12-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Wednesday in north Minneapolis.
Officers were called to 8th and Aldrich Avenues North just after 3:30 p.m. "It sounds like this was a neighborhood dispute that erupted into gun violence,” said police spokesperson Garrett Parten.
The suspect fled in a vehicle. The suspect, described by witnesses as a juvenile male, fled in a vehicle, he added.
The boy is at least the third child fatally shot in the city this year.
In May, Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot while jumping on a trampoline. She was 9 years old. Also that month, 6-year-old Aniya Allen was hit by gunfire while riding her mother's car.
In late April, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot and critically wounded, also while riding in a vehicle.
The groups Spotlight on Crime and Crime Stoppers are offering a $180,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the earlier incidents.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.