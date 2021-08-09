Reward of 180K offered for information in shooting of three children

Authorities say they're putting up the largest reward ever in Minnesota, $180,000, in connection with shootings that left two children dead and another gravely injured.

The gunfire killed two girls — 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen — and left a boy, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr., gravely injured. All three were believed to be unintentional victims of gunfire in north Minneapolis between April 30 and May 17.

Authorities announced $10,000 rewards in each of the three cases in May. They're now upping that to a total of $180,000, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. They said it was the largest reward ever offered in the state's Spotlight on Crime program and will include a billboard campaign featuring the rewards.

No arrests have been made in the cases. MPD and the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension hope the reward will bring about information that will help solve the three cases.

Minneapolis has experienced a rise in violence and property crime in the past year. This increase comes as the police department is more than 200 officers, or about 25 percent, below its authorized strength due mostly to a wave of retirements and disability leaves following George Floyd’s murder and the ensuing unrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.