Hrezi, Fulton win Twin Cities Marathon titles

Thousands of runners took part in Sunday's Twin Cities Marathon and TC 10 Mile race — a welcome return to a fall tradition, after last year's races were canceled due to the pandemic.

Mohamed Hrezi of Philadelphia won the men's marathon title with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, 22 seconds. Naomi Fulton of Hartland, Wis., won the women's title in 2:45:57.

Both won by comfortable margins — Hrezi by nearly 5 minutes over runner-up Charlie Lawrence, a native of Foley, Minn., who now lives in Colorado.

Fulton finished 4:41 ahead of women's second-place finisher Molly Eastman, a native of Victoria, Minn.

Spectators cheered the runners on as they made their way along streets and parkways through neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul, en route to the finish at the State Capitol. And there was some musical accompaniment, too.

Rory Uskavitch gives his father, Mark Uskavitch, a fist bump before he crosses the Cedar Avenue Bridge over Lake Nokomis during the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday. Evan Frost | MPR News

Bagpiper Steve Hamilton performed for runners along Cedar Avenue. And retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and Vikings great Alan Page once again played the sousaphone — an annual tradition along the race course near Kenwood Park in Minneapolis.

James Dorrian runs onto the course on Cedar Avenue to kiss his partner Gabrielle Thottam as she runs the Twin Cities Marathon. Evan Frost | MPR News

In the TC 10 Mile, Danny Docherty of St. Paul won the men's title in 49 minutes, 19 seconds — his third title of the weekend, after winning Saturday's 5K and 10K races.

Rachel Drake of Portland, Ore., won the women's 10 Mile title in 56:41.

Race officials said 3,192 runners finished the marathon, and 6,521 runners completed the 10-mile race.