St. Paul to host 2022 Major League Soccer All-Star Game
Major League Soccer has set St. Paul as the host of its 2022 All-Star Game on Aug. 10.
The game will be played at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United, the league announced Tuesday.
The league’s stars will play an opponent that will be announced later. They’ll be led by Adrian Heath, the head coach of Minnesota United.
“Since the club began play in the league in 2017, Minnesota United and their incredible fan base have played a key role in the continued rise of MLS and growth of our sport throughout the U.S,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.
It’ll be the eighth professional sports all-star game to be held in the Twin Cities, the MLS noted.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.