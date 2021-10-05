St. Paul to host 2022 Major League Soccer All-Star Game

Major League Soccer has set St. Paul as the host of its 2022 All-Star Game on Aug. 10.

The game will be played at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United, the league announced Tuesday.

The league’s stars will play an opponent that will be announced later. They’ll be led by Adrian Heath, the head coach of Minnesota United.

On Tuesday, Minnesota United players trained at Allianz Field, which will host the Major League Soccer All-Star Game. Evan Frost | MPR News Minnesota United players run a drill Tuesday at their home field in St. Paul. Evan Frost | MPR News

“Since the club began play in the league in 2017, Minnesota United and their incredible fan base have played a key role in the continued rise of MLS and growth of our sport throughout the U.S,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

It’ll be the eighth professional sports all-star game to be held in the Twin Cities, the MLS noted.