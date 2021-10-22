Minnesota wakes up Friday to frost and freeze conditions

Much of Minnesota is beginning the day Friday with the coldest morning so far this season and temperatures warm little from that chilly start.

Friday’s forecast

Under mostly clear skies Thursday night and with the chillier air that had already settled over Minnesota, Friday is bringing the coldest morning of the season to many parts of the state.

Lows are predominantly in the 20s in north and central Minnesota, with a few readings in the teens. Southern Minnesota is predominantly in the low 30s, with a couple 20s. This is chilly enough for frost in many parts of the Twin Cities that had not seen frost yet this season. It also has the southeastern edge of Minnesota in freeze warning and frost advisories. (Those advisories are no longer issued in much of Minnesota as the growing season is already considered over).

Friday warnings and advisories National Weather Service

The one exception to the chilly start is along the western border — a disturbance is keeping in more clouds and more of the morning temperatures are in the mid-30s. That disturbance has a little moisture with it as well, which could mean a couple flurries or a little drizzle Friday morning near the western half of Minnesota’s Interstate 94 corridor.

Otherwise, skies stay predominantly dry, and the state will see a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day. Following the chilly start, highs will also be about 5 to 10 degrees below average, with most of Minnesota in the 40s.

Friday high temperatures National Weather Service

Fortunately, winds stay relatively light, so there won’t be much of a wind chill to add to the colder weather.

Highs remain similarly cool over the weekend, and Saturday is expected to start even colder than Friday.

That extended forecast will be updated around 9 a.m.

