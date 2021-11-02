Minneapolis voters reject plan to overhaul city policing

Live updates Check out Election 2021 results

Minneapolis voters on Tuesday soundly defeated a controversial plan intended to remake policing in the city.

A proposed amendment — Question 2 on the ballot — would have altered the Minneapolis police structure and dropped language from the city charter tying the size of the force to the city’s population.

A remade Department of Public Safety would have been established to provide a "comprehensive public health approach” that "could include" police officers "if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety."

The measure deeply divided city leaders and became the focus of intense national scrutiny. In a stunning turn, two City Council members who supported overhauling the police — Phillipe Cunningham and Jeremy Schroeder — lost their bids for re-election Tuesday.

Backers contended that a complete remake of public safety was needed in the wake of the May 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and that the current force could not be reformed.

Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and other leaders, however, warned the changes wouldn’t repair relations between residents and police and could seriously damage a department already severely understaffed.

“We’re flatlining right now,” Arradondo told reporters last week.

Opponents of the measure argued that it would create a public safety system with "14 bosses," referring to the members of the Minneapolis City Council, which would share oversight of the new department with the mayor. They also argued that reforms could be made within the current structure of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The ballot measure helped drive people to the polls. Turnout for early voting in Minneapolis easily smashed records from previous mayoral election years. Early voting statistics released Monday night showed more than 11 percent of registered voters have already voted.

“We have accepted about double the total number of early ballots this year as compared to four years ago in 2017, and we served almost double the number of in-person early voters this year on our final day of the early voting period as we did four years ago,” said Casey Carl, the Minneapolis city clerk.

While advocates of the measure said wholesale change was needed, residents were almost evenly divided.

An MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11/FRONTLINE Minnesota Poll in September showed 49 percent favored a new public safety department, which would also give the City Council more authority over public safety. Forty-one percent opposed it and 10 percent were undecided.

A majority of voters polled said crime was rising and they didn’t want to cut the size of the city’s police force.

Black voters were less likely to support the proposed public safety department than white voters and are more concerned that cutting the police force would have a negative effect on public safety.

APM Research Lab survey Black Minnesotans have far less trust in police than white residents do

The Associated Press contributed to this report.