Protesters in Minneapolis, other cities condemn Rittenhouse acquittal

Protesters rallied and marched in downtown Minneapolis — and other cities across the country — on Saturday to speak out against Friday's acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

A jury in Kenosha, Wis., found Rittenhouse not guilty of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering for fatally shooting two men and wounding a third last year during a night of protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

Saturday's protest in Minneapolis started with a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center, and continued with a march for several blocks through downtown.

A number of those who marched carried signs with the names of the men Rittenhouse shot — Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who died, and Gaige Grosskreutz, who was wounded. Others held signs with a caricature of Rittenhouse with the word "GUILTY!"

A protester holds a sign reading "Protesting is not a crime, murder is" in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday. Kerem Yücel | AFP via Getty Images

Protests took place in several other U.S. cities nationwide over the verdict, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

About 1,000 people marched through downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon, organized by Black Lives Matter Chicago and other local activist groups. According to the Chicago Tribune, protesters held signs that stated, “STOP WHITE SUPREMACY” and “WE’RE HITTING THE STREETS TO PROTEST THIS RACIST INJUSTICE SYSTEM” with a picture of Rittenhouse carrying a weapon.

Tanya Watkins, executive director of Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation, spoke at a rally in Federal Plaza before the march, according to the Tribune.

“While I am not surprised by yesterday’s verdict, I am tired. I am disappointed. I am enraged. … I have lost every ounce of faith in this justice system,” said Watkins, who is Black.

Protesters march in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday to speak out against Friday's acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Kerem Yücel | AFP via Getty Images

In North Carolina, dozens of people gathered Saturday near the state Capitol building to protest the verdict, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

Speakers led the crowd of roughly 75 people in chants of “No justice, no peace!” and “Abolish the police!” Police officers on motorcycle accompanied the protesters and blocked traffic for them as they marched down a street past bars and restaurants.

On Friday night, law enforcement in Portland, Ore., declared a riot as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government building in downtown Portland, KOIN-TV reported, but the crowd dispersed by about 11 p.m. Several people were given citations, the Portland Police Bureau said, but only one person who had an outstanding warrant from another matter was arrested.