Biden scheduled to tout infrastructure plan in Rosemount

President Joe Biden is slated to visit a Twin Cities suburb this week to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

The White House announced Friday that Biden will visit Rosemount on Tuesday.

The president has been making multiple stops around the country to highlight the infrastructure package.

According to the White House, there’s $4.5 billion coming to the state for highways, $302 million for bridge replacement and repairs and $818 million for public transportation. There’s at least $100 million for broadband internet expansion in communities around the state. And there’s $68 million for electric vehicle charging stations. There’s also money for water treatment facilities and improvements at airports.

Biden won Minnesota by about 7 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election.