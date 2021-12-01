Kimberly Potter trial: Jury selection continues; Potter to testify

3 things to know:

Ex-Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter faces first- and second-degree manslaughter; attorney says Potter will testify in her own defense during trial

4 jurors picked so far; 12 jurors and 2 alternates needed

Opening statements set for Dec. 8; judge hopes to be done by Christmas Eve

Work continues Wednesday to pick a jury in the trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.

Prosecutors, defense attorneys and Hennepin County judge Regina Chu began the hard work Tuesday, interviewing prospective jurors among the pool of roughly 200 who’d earlier filled out detailed questionnaires probing their views on race, police and crime.

By the end of the day, four jurors had been chosen out of the 12 jurors and two alternates that will be needed before opening statements, which are expected to start on Dec. 8.

Perhaps the most compelling news Tuesday: An attorney for Potter said his client would be testifying in her defense during the trial.

Judge Regina Chu gives instructions to prospective jurors on the first day of jury selection in the trial of former police officer Kimberly Potter on Tuesday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Otherwise, the day was a deliberative process to pick jurors able to hear the evidence and reach a verdict.

The first juror chosen said he’d lived in Washington, D.C., for 16 years, has a career related to medicine and that he deals with facts at work.

The second selected described herself as a retired teacher. She seemed to come down in the middle on questions around support for police and Black Lives Matter protesters. She said her daughter died two years ago and so was concerned about the trial’s emotion toll, but added that she could be fair.

A third juror chosen in the early afternoon said they worked overnight at a distribution center for a retail store chain and also played in a rock band. The person once owned a Taser stun gun several years ago and has seen the body camera video of the Wright shooting.

The fourth juror mentioned during questioning that she had a female friend who was fatally stabbed five years ago in Minneapolis. She said she respects police, but could also be an impartial juror.

The court later described the demographics of those picked so far as a white male in his 50s, a white woman in her 60s, a white male in his 20s and an Asian woman in her 40s.

Several jurors were dismissed during Tuesday’s questioning.

One potential juror said she was a mother of three who lived in Brooklyn Center at the time Wright was killed and was concerned about the unrest that followed. She indicated she had a very negative view of Potter after watching the police body camera video of the shooting. She was dismissed.

Another was excused after referring to Black Lives Matter as a “Marxist, communist” organization and said Wright would still be alive if he had cooperated with the police as they tried to arrest him.

Potter defense attorney Earl Gray twice used the last names of two potential jurors during questioning. They were both later seated on the jury. Chu had ordered juror names to be kept confidential by the court. She warned the defense not to mention identifying information of potential jurors.

Chu said she expected the trial to finish no later than Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. She promised jurors that if the trial ran longer, they’d break for Christmas and then resume the trial Dec. 27.

Potter faces first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Wright as Brooklyn Center police attempted to take him into custody during a traffic stop on April 11. Prosecutors are expected to argue Potter’s actions were especially reckless given her extensive Taser training months before the incident.

Potter's defense is expected to argue she meant to fire her Taser to subdue Wright, 20, but accidentally drew her service weapon and shot the man once in the chest, killing him. She has pleaded not guilty.

Wright’s killing set off days of protests and property destruction in the Twin Cities suburb, with demonstrators saying Wright’s killing was an example of racial bias by police against Black people.

The prosecution is not characterizing Wright's killing as racially motivated. But civil rights advocates have pointed to a long history of officers not being held accountable when they kill unarmed Black people. Potter is white. Wright was Black.

Trial basics

The charges: The former officer is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. Here’s a look at what the charges mean and the potential penalties.

What happened on April 11

According to the criminal complaint, Wright was driving a white Buick through Brooklyn Center when he was pulled over by a group of officers shortly before 2 p.m. Officers told Wright that they’d pulled him over because he had an air freshener in his rearview mirror and the tabs on his car were expired.

Police ran a check on Wright’s name and discovered that he had an outstanding arrest warrant. Wright complied when asked to get out of his car, but as officers tried to handcuff him, he slipped away and got back into the car.

Potter is heard on body camera footage telling Wright, “I’ll Tase ya.” She pulls her firearm and points it at Wright, shouts “Taser” three times, then shoots her handgun. The bullet hit Wright in the chest and pierced his heart.

Wright’s car traveled down the street and crashed into another vehicle. Potter is recorded saying, ”S—-, I just shot him” just seconds after firing. A minute later, she said, “I’m going to prison,” and “I killed a boy.”

Officers provided medical care to Wright but he died at the scene.

Manslaughter charges

Prosecutors charged Potter, who resigned two days after the shooting, with first- and second-degree manslaughter, saying she was an experienced officer who was trained to know better.

The most serious charge requires prosecutors to prove recklessness; the lesser only requires them to prove culpable negligence.

Minnesota's sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count, and four years for second-degree. But prosecutors have said they’ll seek a longer sentence.

Attorneys who aren't involved in the case expect both sides to give jurors a thorough vetting, as they did in Chauvin's trial. The pool will come from Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis and is the state's most populous county. Hennepin is 74 percent white, 14 percent Black, 7.5 percent Asian and 7 percent Latino, according to census data. Brooklyn Center is one of the most diverse cities in the state, at 46 percent white, 29 percent Black, 16 percent Asian and 15 percent Latino.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.