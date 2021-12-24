Man dies in confrontation with police in Austin, Minn.

The Austin Police Department says an officer shot a male in the parking lot of a gas station after the individual, who was allegedly armed with a knife, confronted officers.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers provided medical help and called an ambulance, but the male died.

A statement, released by Austin Police Chief David McKichan, says the incident began mid-afternoon Wednesday, Dec. 22 when officers were called to a report of a male walking in traffic, holding a knife.

Officers located the individual, who they say was armed with a machete. Police then followed him into a residence and attempted to take him into custody. They deployed several Tasers, which were unsuccessful.

The statement says the person retreated further into the apartment and threatened to hurt other people. Trained negotiators with the Austin/Mower Special Incident Response Team responded to the incident.

Over the next 24-plus hours, police say officers attempted to negotiate with the individual. They also used pepper gas and foam impact munitions several times during the incident, but they say those devices were not effective.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, police say they drew down their presence at the apartment complex and posted uniformed officers in the area to monitor the situation. A few hours later, around 9:30 p.m., police say the male exited the apartment and walked to a Kwik Trip gas station, followed by officers.

They say the armed individual then confronted officers in the parking lot and one officer discharged their firearm, striking the male, who died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.