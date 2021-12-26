Man dies after vehicle breaks through ice on Lake Bemidji
A man died after a vehicle went through the ice on Lake Bemidji on Friday evening.
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office reported that it happened at about 5:30 p.m., offshore from Diamond Point Park, near the Bemidji State University campus.
A woman who had been with the vehicle was able to get out of the water on her own and was treated at a local hospital. A man from the vehicle was pulled from the water by rescuers and later died at a Fargo hospital.
The vehicle broke through ice estimated at 4 to 5 inches thick, over 8 to 10 feet of water.
The sheriff's office said that part of the ice is now barricaded, and warned of inconsistent ice conditions on area lakes.
