Man dies after vehicle breaks through ice on Lake Bemidji

A man died after a vehicle went through the ice on Lake Bemidji on Friday evening.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office reported that it happened at about 5:30 p.m., offshore from Diamond Point Park, near the Bemidji State University campus.

A woman who had been with the vehicle was able to get out of the water on her own and was treated at a local hospital. A man from the vehicle was pulled from the water by rescuers and later died at a Fargo hospital.

The vehicle broke through ice estimated at 4 to 5 inches thick, over 8 to 10 feet of water.

The sheriff's office said that part of the ice is now barricaded, and warned of inconsistent ice conditions on area lakes.