Walz on pandemic, policy priorities as new year begins

Many Minnesotans are returning to work and school on Monday against the backdrop of the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant. That includes Gov. Tim Walz, who spent the Christmas holiday isolating after he and other members of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Walz about his recovery, the latest in the state’s pandemic response and his policy priorities heading into this election year.

Walz said testing shortages are going to be a reality for the foreseeable future.

“I think the good news is now is that people are using it, they understand this test is important. The bad news is the supply chains are still strained nationally,” he said. “And I appreciate the federal government making the commitment on 500 million at-home tests, where a lot of states never did this and weren't doing the mail-in, at-home test. The problem is that 500 million means that's coming out of our supply chains.”

