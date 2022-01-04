Whiteout: Winter storm whips up snow and high winds through Wednesday

A blast of wintry weather rakes Minnesota the rest of this week. First, snow. Next, wind. Then another shot of subzero cold.

The forecast models are grabbing hold of a stronger system as it rolls through Minnesota. Expect snow and wind to be vigorous at times through Wednesday. Wind gusts to 50 mph and blowing snow will cause white-out conditions across parts of western and southern Minnesota at times Wednesday.

Forecast wind chill temperatures for 7 a.m. Wednesday NOAA

Check out NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution afternoon (18Z) forecast model run. You can see the coverage and intensity of snowfall increase overnight. By Wednesday morning, bands of heavy snow and high winds will rake most of Minnesota. Travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly overnight and be dangerous by Wednesday morning.

NOAA NAM 3 km model through 6 p.m. Wednesday. NOAA via tropical tidbits

Snowfall totals

I like the looks of NOAA’s NAM 3 km model latest snowfall solution. This will be plowable snow for most of Minnesota.

NOAA NAM 3 km model snowfall output. NOAA via pivotal weather

Winter weather advisories, winter storms warnings and blizzard warnings cover Minnesota through Wednesday.

Here’s the winter storm warning for northeast Minnesota.

Including the cities of Two Harbors, Silver Bay, and Grand Marais 229 PM CST Tue Jan 4 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and near-white conditions are possible along Highway 61. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Here’s the updated blizzard warning that includes southeast Minnesota.

Including the cities of Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston 250 PM CST Tue Jan 4 2022 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected with winds gusting as high as 50 mph and whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause isolated power outages. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Another subzero shot of air follows the storm. Temperatures will bottom out well below zero on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Forecast minimum temps Friday morning. NOAA

Expect very difficult to dangerous travel conditions through Wednesday!