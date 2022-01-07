Amber Alert: 1-year-old missing in car stolen in Minneapolis
Minneapolis police are looking for a vehicle believed stolen with a 1-year-old child inside. The vehicle is a white 2008 Buick Enclave SUV with a Minnesota license plate HTH-234.
The vehicle with the child inside was reported taken from a store parking lot at 12th Street and Lake Street at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
An Amber Alert has been issued.
The child's name is Ray Ray Powell. He’s described as a Black male wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and white shoes. Police urge anyone with information to call 911.
