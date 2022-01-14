Man charged with stalking The Current's DJ Jade

A Minneapolis man is facing felony charges for allegedly stalking a DJ at The Current, MPR News’ sister station.

Patrick Henry Kelly Hennepin County Jail via KARE 11

Patrick Henry Kelly, 62, previously pleaded guilty to stalking another on-air personality at the station. He is now charged with four counts of violating a harassment restraining order within a decade of a previous conviction.

In court filings, DJ Jade lists more than a dozen instances of unwanted cards, gifts and visits to her home from Kelly between June and October, even after a court ordered him to stay away.

At a recent hearing, Kelly admitted violating the restraining order. Ramsey County Family Court Referee Victoria Elsmore ordered Kelly to turn himself in on the felony charges. Elsmore also granted Jade’s requests to extend the harassment restraining order to 50 years and to prohibit Kelly from going within a block of her home.

Kelly remains free on bond and is due back in court Jan. 25.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to charges of stalking and threatening Current DJ Mary Lucia.

At the time, Hennepin County Judge William Koch sentenced Kelly to five years probation, the maximum allowed under Minnesota law, plus the time he’d already served in jail.