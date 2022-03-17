Art Hounds: Iron Range musicians jam and a new theater company opens in St. Paul

Dan Boyer of Virginia, Minn., who’s part of the music scene on the Iron Range, can’t say enough good things about the community of singers and songwriters in the north.

In particular, he’s a big fan of the Virginia-based band Horse Fzce, whose lyrics are twists on familiar circumstances, set to music that’s “folk-oriented” with a “pop-y drive to it.”

Two members of the band will be among the lineup of talented local singer/songwriters Thursday at the Ore House in Gilbert. The music starts at 6 p.m.

Apple Valley, Minn.-based musician Kerry Johnson recommends seeing the play “The Big Blue River” at the North Garden Theater in St. Paul.

It’s a double-debut — marking the launch of both the Mariah Theatre Company and of the play, written and directed by Mariah Theatre founder Patrick Coyle of St. Paul.

The show follows Laura Grace, a therapist who combats burnout by writing a fictional story based on one of her clients. The lines between reality and imagination quickly become blurred, and Johnson said by intermission he had no idea which way the play would go, which he enjoyed. Adding to the layers of storytelling, a short black-and-white film noir-style movie is included in the middle of the play.

The show is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 27, with a Q&A after both Thursday shows.

Sage Kiefer, a junior at Gustavus Adolphus College, says the current campus show by Minneapolis-based artist Max McInnis has been one of her favorites in her college career.

A sculpture from Max McInnis's exhibit “Dress Shopping at the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center," at the Schaefer Art Gallery. Photo by Jesse Yeakle

McInnis’s exhibit at the Schaefer Art Gallery is “Dress Shopping at the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center.” McInnis explores the connections between design and fine art, turning furniture from thrift stores and other objects into surreal yet functional pieces — picture chairs with eyes, gemstones or chains.

McInnis upholstered logs as furniture and hung a bright rug on the wall. As an art student and avid thrifter, Kiefer says she was inspired. The show runs through April 6.