Target Field gets new grass for first time since opening

Target Field got a fresh renovation Thursday.

Employees from the Minnesota Sodding Company and Target Field grounds crew laid new grass at the baseball field, home of the Minnesota Twins. It’s the first time the playing ground has been replaced since the stadium’s opening season in 2010.

Target Field gets new grass first time since 2010 Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 16 of 16 Employees from Minnesota Sodding Company carry empty sod rolls from Target Field. Tim Evans for MPR News 1 of 16 Employees from Minnesota Sodding Company lay new grass at Target Field Thursday. The facility has had the same grass installed since its grand opening in 2010. Tim Evans for MPR News 2 of 16 Employees from Minnesota Sodding Company lay new grass at Target Field. Tim Evans for MPR News Next Slide