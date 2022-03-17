Target Field gets new grass for first time since opening
Target Field got a fresh renovation Thursday.
Employees from the Minnesota Sodding Company and Target Field grounds crew laid new grass at the baseball field, home of the Minnesota Twins. It’s the first time the playing ground has been replaced since the stadium’s opening season in 2010.
Target Field gets new grass first time since 2010
16 of 16
1 of 16
2 of 16
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.