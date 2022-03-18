Hopeful signs emerge in negotiations on Day 9 of Mpls. teacher strike

Minneapolis teachers' union officials sounded an optimistic note Friday about negotiations with the school district amid the ongoing strike.

Teachers and support staff were back on the picket line Friday as classes are canceled for a ninth day for more than 30,000 public school students in the district amid the ongoing strike.

District officials say as of Friday, Minneapolis Public Schools is now running four days behind state requirements for instructional days. They said that they're talking with the state Education Department on how to make up the missed school days, once classes resume.

In an update early Friday, union leaders said Thursday’s talks were "promising."

The two sides are in mediation again Friday as they try to bridge the divide between what the union is asking for including class size limits and increased wages — and what the district says it can afford.

Educators from both Minneapolis and St. Paul rallied outside the governor's residence in St. Paul Friday afternoon, calling on the state to increase spending on public education, amid a budget surplus of more than $9 billion.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 8 of 8 Ogimaawaatig Ruel, from Anishinabe Academy, holds a sign during a rally for increased funding for public education in front of the governor's residence in St. Paul on Friday. Kerem Yücel for MPR News 1 of 8 Thousands of Minneapolis school teachers and support staff rally for increased funding for public education in front of the governor's residence in St. Paul on Friday. Kerem Yücel for MPR News 2 of 8 Thousands of Minneapolis school teachers and support staff rally for increased funding for public education in front of the governor's residence in St. Paul on Friday. Kerem Yücel for MPR News Next Slide

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis district and its food service workers reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday, averting a possible strike by those employees.