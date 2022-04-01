Hennepin County District Court judge Regina Chu, who recently presided over the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, is retiring at the age of 68.

Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced a request for applicants to fill the judgeship on Thursday. Chu, who served in the district court for two decades and was approaching the mandatory retirement age of 70, handed in her resignation before imposing Potter’s sentence in February.

Chu plans to retire on May 6.

Gov. Jesse Ventura appointed Chu in 2002. She was the first female Asian American judge in Minnesota.

Chu gained national attention in December during the live-streamed trial of the fired Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright as he tried to flee from arrest during an April 2021 traffic stop.

Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter. Chu sentenced her to two years in prison.

The sentence drew strong criticism from Wright’s family and others as less than the suggested state guideline of more than 6 years.