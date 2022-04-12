Twin Cities mosque bomber gets nearly 16 years in prison

An Illinois man received a near 16-year federal prison sentence Tuesday for his role in the 2017 firebombing of a Twin Cities mosque.

Michael McWhorter, 33, was one of three men who carried out the attack on the the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington at the behest of Emily Claire Hari, formerly known as Michael Hari.

Hari, 51, is serving a 53-year sentence after being convicted at trial in 2020 for planning the attack. Hari, of Clarence, Ill., led McWhorter and and Joe Morris, 26, in a far-right terror group known as the White Rabbit Militia.

Morris is expected to be sentence later Tuesday by Judge Donovan Frank.

The pipe bomb thrown into the mosque caused damage, but the five people who'd gathered for early prayers that morning all escaped injury.

McWhorter and Morris faced 35-year minimum sentences. Prior to the sentencing, though, a coalition of more than 100 faith leaders called for leniency.

“It’s only through forgiveness that we have a real chance to heal and move forward,” said Imam Mohamed Omar, who was in the room next to where the bomb exploded.

McWhorter and Morris had previously confirmed details of the crime that prosecutors had outlined in indictments. They said they traveled in a rented pickup truck with the alleged ringleader, Hari.

They stayed off the Illinois Tollway to avoid license plate readers and left their cell phones behind so they couldn't be tracked.

McWhorter said they'd hoped to scare Muslims out of the country.

McWhorter and Morris also previously pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from militia activity in Illinois and the attempted bombing of a Champaign, Ill., women's clinic.