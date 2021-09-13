Hari faces Monday sentencing in Bloomington mosque bombing

The domestic terrorist who bombed a Twin Cities mosque faces sentencing on Monday.

A federal jury convicted Emily Hari, previously known as Michael Hari, last December of hate crime and explosives charges for the 2017 firebombing of the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. Prosecutors are seeking life in prison.

Emily Hari Courtesy of Sherburne County Jail

In court documents filed since the conviction, Hari's attorney Shannon Elkins says her client has gender dysphoria and uses the legal name Emily.

In her request to postpone the sentencing, Elkins said Hari, 50, has a hormone therapy appointment this month and also needs treatment for severe allergies.

U.S District Judge Donovan Frank denied the request for a delay.

The defense did not bring up gender dysphoria at trial, and in their own filing, prosecutors say "the defendant's attempted use of the complex issues surrounding gender dysphoria to deflect guilt is offensive."

The jury found Hari of Clarence, Ill., guilty of all five counts, including hate crime and explosive charges. Prosecutors said Hari planned the attack and built a pipe bomb using black powder. They also say Hari recruited two men to drive along from Illinois to attack the mosque. Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris pleaded guilty.

Shrapnel from the 10-pound bomb pierced chairs and desks inside Dar Al Farooq. The attackers also tossed in a container of gasoline and diesel fuel at around 5 a.m. Several people inside were not injured, but the bombing left emotional scars, leaders said.