Cleanup continues in Taopi, Minn., after EF2 tornado devastated community

Cleanup continued Thursday in the southern Minnesota community of Taopi, after an EF2 tornado caused significant damage Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service said the tornado had winds of up to 130 mph as it tracked for more than seven miles across Mower County — including a direct hit on Taopi, a community of several dozen residents.

The storm demolished some homes and left many others heavily damaged. Officials reported two people were injured. Gov. Tim Walz will be surveying the storm damage on Thursday afternoon.

Jeremy Kiefer lives near Taopi, and said there's been a tremendous outpouring of help.

Residents of Taopi, Minn., look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning. Eric Johnson | Austin Daily Herald via AP

"Everyone's pretty shook up," he told MPR News on Thursday morning. "The support from all the surrounding communities is unbelievable. There's hundreds of people here and I barely know any of them — just they're coming from all around, helping with the cleanup. Driving around town just a little bit this morning, it looks way better than it did yesterday."

Kiefer has a cattle farm near Taopi with 120 animals; he spent Wednesday morning searching for 40 head of cattle that had wandered away from his farm during the storm. They've all since been found.

He lost several honeybee hives, but said Thursday that's nothing compared to what some of his neighbors have lost.

The Weather Service also confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down late Tuesday southwest of Spring Valley, Minn. That tornado had estimated peak winds of 100 mph as it damaged trees and farm buildings.

Related links Earlier Tornado causes major damage in southern Minnesota community

Severe storms removed walls and the roof of a residence Tuesday in Taopi. Residents of the small southern Minnesota town surveyed the damage on Wednesday. Catharine Richert | MPR News