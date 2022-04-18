Quite a run: St. Cloud woman lauded 50 years after her historic Boston Marathon

Editor’s note: Listen to the full interview with Rogosheske at noon Monday on the MPR News show Minnesota Now or on the Minnesota Now podcast.

A St. Cloud, Minn., resident who was among the first women to run the Boston Marathon was back in Boston Monday to mark the 50th anniversary of her historic feat.

Val Rogosheske ran the race in 1972, the first year organizers began admitting women. She was part of a small group that year — she was one of eight to register — and didn't have much experience.

"Apparently the other seven women had already run marathons and had actually gone under three hours and 30 minutes for the race, which is a pretty fast time. And I had never run a marathon before,” she told MPR News.

However, she found a lot of encouragement along the route.

"Male runners were so wonderful and supportive. And all the people along the way were supportive. Back 50 years ago there weren't the organized aid stations that there are now. So people would stand there with their garden hose running,” she said.

Rogosheske said she’d run Monday’s race with her two daughters.