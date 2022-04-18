Man fatally shot after altercation between drivers in Maple Grove

Police in Maple Grove say they think an altercation between two motorists led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said they were called at about 3 p.m. to a report of a gunfire following an altercation between two drivers near 95th Avenue North/County Road 30 and Garland Lane in the northwestern Twin Cities suburb.

The 911 caller reported both vehicles left the area.

"While responding, officers located a vehicle off the roadway near I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway," Maple Grove police reported in a news release. "An adult male in the vehicle was suffering from a gunshot wound."

The man later died at a hospital.

Investigators offered few other details about the incident, but said they don't believe there is an ongoing danger to the public.

Authorities said they are pursuing several leads and looking for any potential witnesses or evidence connected to the shooting, and asked people with information to contact Maple Grove police.