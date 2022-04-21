Our favorite Earth Day stories

This Friday is Earth Day and we’re recalling some of our favorite stories about how climate change impacts Minnesota and how to help take care of the environment.

How to be less of a jerk to the environment: In 2017 article we asked our environment reporters across the state for tips on everyday things people can do that benefit the environment. Responses included remembering reusable grocery bags and beverage containers, replacing halogen lights with LEDs and being mindful of the pesticides you are using.

On that first Earth Day, he imagined a cleaner planet by now: Chuck Dayton wrote a personal essay about Earth Day through the years in 2010 and how on the very first Earth Day in 1970, he had assumed by the time he was 65 many of the environmental problems would be solved.

Here’s how Minnesota is doing with renewable energy: In 2018 an MPR News video explained how renewable energy technology will change the state.

Most teachers don’t teach climate change; 4 in 5 parents wish they did: While more than 80 percent of parents in the U.S. support their children learning about climate change, fewer than half of parents discussed climate change with their children and most teachers are not either.

DNR wrapped up Minnesota’s first biological ‘census': On Earth Day in 2020 we wrote about the hundreds of scientists who have spent the last 30 years cataloguing bio diversity in Minnesota.

Why is Minnesota one of the coldest places in a warming Earth? asked Paul Huttner in 2019. In his article he explained that while the Earth is recording warmer than average temperatures, Minnesota and the Upper Midwest have been running more cold.

A year’s worth of Earth’s resources are almost gone, and it’s only July: In 2018 we explained that “ecological overshoot” day was April 1, the earliest date in the history that Earth’s population had used more resources than the Earth can renew in a year. 2019, 2020 and 2021 all had overshoot days later in the summer. This year’s overshoot day for the entire Earth has not been announced, but the United State’s was March 13. Qatar and Luxemburg’s were in February, and we share our day with Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

Climate change affects lakes, walleye in complex ways: As climate change increases warmer temperatures and heavier rains in Minnesota, lakes and their inhabitants will feel it. But, to understand how climate change is affecting walleye, you have to look at the whole food chain as we explained in 2015.