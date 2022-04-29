1 dead, 1 injured after trooper and deputy fire on vehicle in central Minnesota

One man died and another person was injured after a state trooper and a sheriff's deputy fired on a vehicle after an attempted traffic stop Thursday evening in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near the city of Bowlus in Morrison County, about 20 miles northwest of St. Cloud.

In a news release Thursday night, the BCA said members of the multi-agency West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force had tried to stop a vehicle, and that "at one point after" the attempted stop, the trooper and the deputy — who’s from Otter Tail County — fired on that vehicle.

Authorities said they recovered a handgun at the scene, but did not provide any further information on why the vehicle was being stopped, or what led to the officers firing their weapons.

The names of the man who died and the person who was wounded had not been released as of Friday morning.

The BCA said the state trooper was wearing a body camera that recorded parts of the incident.

The West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force includes police officers and sheriff’s deputies from several cities and counties in central and western Minnesota.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.