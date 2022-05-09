Funnel clouds, hail and high winds across parts of Minnesota Monday

Monday brought a wild weather pattern to Minnesota.

Round 1 Monday morning

Round 1 of storms rolled through central Minnesota and the northern Twin Cities with high winds and hail Monday morning.

Round 2 Monday afternoon

Round 2 developed rapidly right over the eastern Twin Cities in 80-degree plus heat later Monday. Check out the GOES-16 visible satellite loop below as storms broke through the warmer “cap” of air aloft late Monday afternoon.

Storms finally blew up across the eastern half of the Twin Cities Monday.

Numerous severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings were issued Monday. Most of the severe weather reports around the greater Twin Cities were large hail. Here’s a clip from South St. Paul.

Here are some select hail reports from Monday afternoon.

OAK Grove [Anoka Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HAIL of half dollar size (M1.25 INCH) at 4:55 PM CDT -- PICTURE VIA TWITTER.

1 NNE Burnsville [Dakota Co, MN] STORM CHASER reports HAIL of quarter size (M1.00 INCH) at 5:10 PM CDT --

1 SSW Eagan [Dakota Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HAIL of half dollar size (M1.25 INCH) at 5:15 PM CDT --

Stacy [Chisago Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HAIL of quarter size (M1.00 INCH) at 5:18 PM CDT -

1 SSE West ST. Paul [Dakota Co, MN] TRAINED SPOTTER reports HAIL of quarter size (M1.00 INCH) at 5:28 PM CDT --

3 SSE Maplewood [Ramsey Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HAIL of golf ball size (M1.75 INCH) at 5:38 PM CDT -- PICTURE VIA FACEBOOK.

Mendota Heights [Dakota Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HAIL of half dollar size (M1.25 INCH) at 6:00 PM CDT -- PICTURE VIA TWITTER, TIME ESTIMATED VIA RADAR.

NEW Richmond [St. Croix Co, WI] TRAINED SPOTTER reports HAIL of quarter size (M1.00 INCH) at 6:35 PM CDT --

Beautiful Tuesday

Tuesday brings sunshine and fresh breezes with cooler and less humid air.

Forecast high temperatures Tuesday. NOAA

But get ready for about 48 hours of heat and humidity Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.