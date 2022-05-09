Tornado watch until 10 p.m. includes Twin Cities area

Here we go.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for much of southern Minnesota, including the greater Twin Cities area, until 10 p.m. This is a dangerous situation for the greater Twin Cities area. Stay alert for possible tornado warnings.

Severe storms with the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are possible in and near the watch zone. Remember for up-to-the-minute updates check out the MPR News severe weather live blog.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 194 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 250 PM CDT Mon May 9 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Eastern Minnesota Western Wisconsin * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 250 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...Supercell thunderstorms are expected across portions of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this afternoon and evening amid a strongly unstable air mass. All severe hazards are possible with these storms, including tornadoes and very large hail. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles southwest of Rochester MN to 80 miles northeast of Saint Cloud MN.