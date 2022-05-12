Tornado Watch in effect for portions of western and central Minnesota and southeastern North Dakota

Updated: 6:15 p.m.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for much of western and central Minnesota and southeastern North Dakota.

The watch does not include the Twin Cities area.

The watch will conclude at 12:00 a.m.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 211 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 535 PM CDT Thu May 12 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Western and Central Minnesota Southeastern North Dakota * Effective this Thursday afternoon from 535 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 90 mph likely Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A line of fast-moving and intense thunderstorms will produce widespread damaging winds and a few tornadoes this evening over western Minnesota. Other more isolated severe storms will pose a risk of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes as they track northward into eastern North Dakota.