Tornado Watch in effect for portions of western and central Minnesota, including Twin Cities
Updated: 8:00 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning including Minneapolis, Bloomington and Brooklyn Park has been issued and will expire at 8:45 p.m.
NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for much of western and central Minnesota and southeastern North Dakota. The watch includes the Twin Cities area.
The tornado watch will conclude at 12:00 a.m.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.