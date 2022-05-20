Missing U of M student found dead in Mississippi River

A University of Minnesota student who was missing since May 8 has been found dead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Friday that 19-year-old Austin Retterath's body was found in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. He was last seen near the river at East River Parkway and Franklin Avenue, just southeast of the university campus in Minneapolis.

The bureau said there were no signs of foul play.

The BCA issued a missing person alert Sunday for Austin Ray Retterath, 19, a student at the University of Minnesota. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

An obituary for Retterath on a funeral home website says he was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, graduated from East Ridge High School in Woodbury and was on the U of M College of Science and Engineering’s Dean’s List.

“He had many hobbies including playing basketball, cheering on the Packers, spending time at the lake with his family and friends, and visiting new places with his family,” the obituary said, adding that he leaves behind his parents and two older siblings.