Scuba diver dies after being pulled from Lake Minnetonka

A scuba diver died after being pulled from Lake Minnetonka on Friday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says officials responded to a report of a missing diver in the lake's Maxwell Bay area around noon.

Officials began using sonar to look for the man, but it was a fellow diver who found his body just 30 feet from his last known location.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating and said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity and cause of death later.