University of Denver hires Josh Berlo as athletic director

Josh Berlo has been hired as the University of Denver's athletic director after serving as AD at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, since 2013.

University Chancellor Jeremy Haefner announced Berlo's hiring Thursday as the school's new vice chancellor for athletics and Ritchie Center operations.

Berlo succeeds Karlton Creech, who announced he was stepping down earlier this spring after the Pioneers men’s hockey team won the national championship. Creech had served in the position since 2018 and hired 12 of the school’s 18 head coaches.

Previously, Berlo served as the senior assistant director for guest relations and event marketing at Notre Dame.