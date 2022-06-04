St. Louis Park works to clean up another water main break

Residents in one St. Louis Park neighborhood are dealing with the impact of a second water main break, just two weeks after an initial break damaged homes.

The latest break occurred late Friday evening between on Minnetonka Blvd. between Texas and Sumter Avenues. The main was repaired by Saturday afternoon, according to city officials.

City crews went door to door in the neighborhood Saturday to speak with residents and assess the impact of the break.

The earlier break in the area happened May 21. The main ruptured, sending water into the sanitary sewer and emerging into the basements of homes.

Around 40-45 homes were affected by the initial break.

The St. Louis Park City Council is set to meet on Monday to discuss the aftermath of the May 21 break.

Minnetonka Boulevard will remain closed through the weekend as clean-up continues.