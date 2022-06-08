High School League adopts name, image and likeness policy for Minnesota student-athletes

Under new rules approved this week, high school athletes in Minnesota may now earn money through endorsement and sponsorship contracts.

The Minnesota State High School League, which oversees student athletics in the state, on Tuesday approved a new name, image and likeness policy that allows payments to student-athletes.

The MSHSL Board of Directors' action follows similar guidelines for college athletes that the NCAA adopted last year.

The Minnesota policy allows student-athletes to participate in commercial activities using their name, image and likeness — but it has a wide range of restrictions.

The policy adopted Tuesday:

prohibits financial incentives based on specific athletic performance, such as points scored.

bars compensation as a tool for recruiting.

prohibits compensation from the student's school or athletic booster club.

prohibits NIL activities that interfere with a student's academic or athletic obligations.

bars students from wearing or displaying school uniforms or logos in their endorsements or ads.

Minnesota high school athletes also can't sell or endorse school merchandise, or be associated with alcohol, tobacco, gambling, firearms or a variety of other products.

Violations of the MSHSL policy could result in athletes losing eligibility to compete in athletics or other activities.