Minneapolis city leaders have so far declined to meet with state officials to discuss reform of the police department.

Following a nearly two-year investigation, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights released a scathing report in late April that found a pattern of illegal racial discrimination in the MPD.

Mayor Jacob Frey has said that he supports the creation of a consent decree that would allow a Minnesota judge to enforce agreed-upon reforms.

But in a letter sent to the mayor Friday, Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero says city officials did not attend the first two meetings to discuss the terms of a consent decree. Those meetings had been scheduled for May 24 and June 7.

The city attorney's office said previously it would not attend until it gets evidence to support some of the state's claims — specifically officers' alleged covert use of social media to target Black leaders.

In her letter, Lucero says there's already "significant alignment" in many areas, and that the city “already has in its possession substantive evidence to support every finding of race discrimination.” Lucero says she looks forward to meeting with city officials at the next scheduled meeting on June 21.

A city spokesperson did not immediately provide comment Friday.