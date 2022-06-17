2 workers unaccounted for after St. Paul trench collapse

Authorities were searching for two people who were working in a trench when it collapsed on them Friday afternoon at a construction site in St. Paul.

Firefighters painted a grim picture of the scene in the city's Highland Park neighborhood, where the incident was reported about 2:45 p.m.

“Based on the size of boulders and type of soil, it’s believed that the two individuals would have perished … minutes after the collapse,” Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso said. He described the work of rescuers as “a recovery operation," the Pioneer Press reported.

Another worker who was in the area called 911 after attempting a brief rescue, Mokosso said.

“We are so distraught about this family’s loss and this construction company’s loss,” Assistant Fire Chief Matt Simpson said. “We come to work every day to perform our jobs, and we train for these type of events. Time was just not on our side today.”