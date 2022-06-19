Updraft®

More heat Monday; storms west and north

Well into the 90s again for much of Minnesota Monday

Sven Sundgaard
hazards
An excessive heat warning is in effect through Monday night for the Twin Cities and western Minnesota. Much of the rest of Minnesota is under a heat advisory.
NOAA via pivotal weather

Share

The heat continues into Monday with highs well into the 90s for much of Minnesota and dew points in the 60s and even 70s creating heat indices of 100+.  Storms are possible late in the day west and north also.

Excessive heat Monday again

It’ll be another hot and windy day Monday. Expect high temperatures well into the 90s for much of Minnesota again.

MON highs
Forecast high temperatures Monday
NOAA via pivotal weather

We’ll have high dew points well into the 60s and even low 70s creating triple digit heat indices.

Heat index Mon
Forecast heat index Monday afternoon
NOAA via pivotal weather

South winds will again be gusty at 15-25 mph.

wind gusts MON
Forecast wind gusts Monday
NOAA via pivotal weather

Thunderstorms possible west and north late Monday

An rea of low pressure to the west, on the edge of the heat dome will be the focus for storms to develop late Monday afternoon and evening.

sat loop
An area of low pressure to the west will be the focus for storm development late Monday
College of DuPage Weather

Much of that activity may not reach eastern Minnesota, but some showers and storms will be possible late in the evening in the east and more likely in the west and north.

precip loop MON
Forecast precipitation Monday into Monday night
College of DuPage Weather

Some storms could be strong to severe. A slight risk of severe storms is forecast in western Minnesota.

SPC MON
A slight risk of severe storms (level 2 out of 5) is forecast for western Minnesota and the Dakotas Monday into Monday night
National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory