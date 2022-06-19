More heat Monday; storms west and north
Well into the 90s again for much of Minnesota Monday
The heat continues into Monday with highs well into the 90s for much of Minnesota and dew points in the 60s and even 70s creating heat indices of 100+. Storms are possible late in the day west and north also.
Excessive heat Monday again
It’ll be another hot and windy day Monday. Expect high temperatures well into the 90s for much of Minnesota again.
We’ll have high dew points well into the 60s and even low 70s creating triple digit heat indices.
South winds will again be gusty at 15-25 mph.
Thunderstorms possible west and north late Monday
An rea of low pressure to the west, on the edge of the heat dome will be the focus for storms to develop late Monday afternoon and evening.
Much of that activity may not reach eastern Minnesota, but some showers and storms will be possible late in the evening in the east and more likely in the west and north.
Some storms could be strong to severe. A slight risk of severe storms is forecast in western Minnesota.
