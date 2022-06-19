More heat Monday; storms west and north

The heat continues into Monday with highs well into the 90s for much of Minnesota and dew points in the 60s and even 70s creating heat indices of 100+. Storms are possible late in the day west and north also.

Excessive heat Monday again

It’ll be another hot and windy day Monday. Expect high temperatures well into the 90s for much of Minnesota again.

Forecast high temperatures Monday NOAA via pivotal weather

We’ll have high dew points well into the 60s and even low 70s creating triple digit heat indices.

Forecast heat index Monday afternoon NOAA via pivotal weather

South winds will again be gusty at 15-25 mph.

Forecast wind gusts Monday NOAA via pivotal weather

Thunderstorms possible west and north late Monday

An rea of low pressure to the west, on the edge of the heat dome will be the focus for storms to develop late Monday afternoon and evening.

An area of low pressure to the west will be the focus for storm development late Monday College of DuPage Weather

Much of that activity may not reach eastern Minnesota, but some showers and storms will be possible late in the evening in the east and more likely in the west and north.

Forecast precipitation Monday into Monday night College of DuPage Weather

Some storms could be strong to severe. A slight risk of severe storms is forecast in western Minnesota.

A slight risk of severe storms (level 2 out of 5) is forecast for western Minnesota and the Dakotas Monday into Monday night National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center