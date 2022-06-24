Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., is "completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes."

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that the stretch of Highway 10, northwest of Little Falls, was closed to traffic. There was no word on when the highway might reopen.

Weather observers reported more than 4 inches of rain overnight in St. Cloud, where some streets were flooded as storm water drains were unable to keep up with the deluge.

There were reports of stalled vehicles after drivers tried to go through standing water — including near Lake George in downtown St. Cloud.

Erin Tufte, Stearns County's emergency management director, said there have been no reports of injuries, but drivers should avoid driving through flooded areas.

"For the most part, that flooding is being managed. There are some road closures and barricades up so we certainly ask people to use caution when traveling," she said.

Elsewhere in central and northern Minnesota, flash flood warnings were in effect overnight in parts of Morrison and Crow Wing counties. Hail larger than golf-ball-size was reported Thursday night in the Brainerd area.

There's a chance for more severe weather across much of Minnesota Friday evening and overnight. Forecasters say northwest Minnesota has the greatest chance for severe storms.

Find forecast details on MPR News’ Updraft weather blog.