One injured in shooting at Oakdale movie theater

One person was injured by gunfire Tuesday night inside a movie theater in the eastern Twin Cities metro area.

The Oakdale Police Department said officers were called to a report of a shooting at the Marcus Oakdale Cinema, on Hadley Avenue North near Interstate 694 and Highway 36, just after 10 p.m.

Authorities found a 23-year-old man wounded inside one of the cinema's theaters. He was taken to Regions Hospital; there was no immediate word on his condition.

There were no reports of other injuries. Oakdale police said a suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot; there were no arrests reported as of early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses who spoke to KARE 11 described a chaotic scene after the gunfire, with authorities evacuating people from the cinema.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Oakdale police and neighboring agencies in the investigation.