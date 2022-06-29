One injured in shooting at Oakdale movie theater
One person was injured by gunfire Tuesday night inside a movie theater in the eastern Twin Cities metro area.
The Oakdale Police Department said officers were called to a report of a shooting at the Marcus Oakdale Cinema, on Hadley Avenue North near Interstate 694 and Highway 36, just after 10 p.m.
Authorities found a 23-year-old man wounded inside one of the cinema's theaters. He was taken to Regions Hospital; there was no immediate word on his condition.
There were no reports of other injuries. Oakdale police said a suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot; there were no arrests reported as of early Wednesday morning.
Witnesses who spoke to KARE 11 described a chaotic scene after the gunfire, with authorities evacuating people from the cinema.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Oakdale police and neighboring agencies in the investigation.
Your support makes a difference.
MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all.