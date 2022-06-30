Fire, gas leak fear force evacuations from U Twin Cities buildings; no injuries

A fire and reports of gas leaks forced the evacuation of several buildings Thursday afternoon on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus. There are no report of injuries.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responding to a fire in a three-story building on the 1700 block of University Ave SE found a fire in the basement. As they were fighting the fire, they heard reports of a possible sewer explosion that blew out utility covers.

Crews are monitoring buildings now for natural gas and have evacuated all nearby buildings. They’re continuing to get reports of natural gas odor in buildings, but fire officials said they suspect it’s more likely a flammable gas spill versus natural gas in the sewer.

The evacuation area extended between 15th Avenue and Oak Street and Fourth Street to Pillsbury Drive.

Transit buses and Northrop Auditorium on campus are being used for shelter.

Children at a local YMCA have also been evacuated and are taking shelter on a transit bus, officials said.