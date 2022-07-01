Six teens injured in crash in Anoka County

Six teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Anoka County.

The sheriff's office reported it happened just after 11 p.m. in the city of Ham Lake.

Authorities said a vehicle carrying six 17-year-olds was traveling south on the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast "at a high rate of speed" when it crashed into a tree.

Four of the teens were taken to a hospital by ambulance; the other two were airlifted from the scene.

There was no update on their conditions as of Friday morning; their names have not been released.

The sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.