Photos: A look at a week in the world

A child looks at a woman and man as they, along with other migrants, are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol and National Guard troops in Eagle Pass, Texas, near the border with Mexico on June 30. Every year, tens of thousands of migrants fleeing violence or poverty in Central and South America attempt to cross the border into the United States in pursuit of the American dream. Many never make it. On June 27, around 53 migrants were found dead in and around a truck abandoned in sweltering heat near the Texas city of San Antonio, in one of the worst disasters on the illegal migrant trail.

Chandan Khanna | AFP via Getty Images