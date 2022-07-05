Photo Galleries

Photos: A look at a week in the world

MPR News Staff
Spectators watch as fireworks explode
Spectators watch as fireworks explode over the Manhattan skyline during Independence Day celebrations in New York on July 4.
Ed Jones | AFP via Getty Images

From protests, to celebrations, to Pride Parades, to tragedy around the world, here is a collection of some of the best global photojournalism for the week of June 26 through July 4.

CORRECTION APTOPIX Shooting-July Fourth Parade
A Lake Forest, Ill., a police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday after a shooter fired on the northern suburb's Fourth of July parade.
Brian Cassella | AP

Read the story.

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner
U.S. WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on June 27, 2022. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP via Getty Images

Read the story.

Germany G7 Summit
From center, counterclockwise, President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a working session during the G7 leaders summit, at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on the last day of the G7 Summit.
Brendan Smialowski | Pool Photo via AP
Supreme Court Jackson
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts administers the Constitutional Oath to Ketanji Brown Jackson as her husband Patrick Jackson holds the Bible at the Supreme Court in Washington, June 28.
Supreme Court | AP

Read the story.

DRCONGO-BELGIUM-POLITICS
Traditional dancers perform as the remains of slain Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba arrive on Sunday, June 26 in Shilatembo where the leader was killed along with two of his compatriots. The coffin of slain Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba returned to his home region on June 22 for an emotionally charged tour and burial, more than six decades after his assassination. A plane took Lumumba's mortal remains — a tooth that ex-colonial power Belgium handed over to his family on Monday — from Brussels to Kinshasa for a nine-day trip around the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Guerchom Ndebo | AFP via Getty Images
A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender
A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT+) community deploy a giant rainbow flag during the annual Pride Parade (aka "La Marche des Fiertes LGBT+") in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Saturday July 2.
Matthiew Rondel | AFP via Getty Images
A child looks at a woman and man
A child looks at a woman and man as they, along with other migrants, are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol and National Guard troops in Eagle Pass, Texas, near the border with Mexico on June 30. Every year, tens of thousands of migrants fleeing violence or poverty in Central and South America attempt to cross the border into the United States in pursuit of the American dream. Many never make it. On June 27, around 53 migrants were found dead in and around a truck abandoned in sweltering heat near the Texas city of San Antonio, in one of the worst disasters on the illegal migrant trail.
Chandan Khanna | AFP via Getty Images

Read the story.

Spectators waving Danish flags
Spectators waving Danish flags line the race route during the second stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 202.2 km between Roskilde and Nyborg, in Denmark, on Saturday, July 2.
Marco Bertorello | AFP via Getty Images
Pro-choice activists disguised
Pro-choice activists dressed as characters from Canadian author Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale," display green headscarves as they perform in front of the U.S. ambassador´s residence during the July Fourth independence celebration, in Buenos Aires, on Thursday, June 30 after the U.S. Supreme Court scrapped half-century constitutional protections for abortions.
Juan Mabromata | AFP via Getty Images
TAIWAN-ANIMALS
A 2.68-ounce baby mountain scops owl is wrapped in a cloth while a member of the staff checks on its health, at the Leofoo Village Theme Park in Hsinchu county on Wednesday, June 29. According to Taiwan's Council of Agriculture, the mountain scops owl is a second-grade protected rare bird.
Sam Yeh | AFP via Getty Images
Greenpeace activists raise a factice wind turbine
Greenpeace activists raise a replica wind turbine on the edge of Lake Lugano during a demonstration calling for a sustainable reconstruction of Ukraine, ahead of a two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano on Monday, July 4. Ministers from dozens of countries and international organizations leaders will gather in the city of Lugano with the aim of providing a roadmap for the war-ravaged country's recovery.
Fabrice Coffrini | AFP via Getty Images
Spectators look on as Alize Cornet of France
Spectators look on as Alize Cornet of France (not in picture) throws their racquet in the air to try to hit the ball with partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France against Jack Sock of The United States and Coco Gauff of The United States during their Mixed Doubles Quarter Final match on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Monday, July 4 in London.
Justin Setterfield | Getty Images
A cyclist rides past a tail section of a rocket embedded
A cyclist rides past a tail section of a rocket embedded in a road in Kramatorsk on Monday, July 4, the day after a Russian rocket attack.
Genya Savilov | AFP via Getty Images

