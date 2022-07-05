Photos: A look at a week in the world

Photo GalleriesPhotos: A look at a week in the worldMPR News StaffJuly 5, 2022 11:30 AMSpectators watch as fireworks explode over the Manhattan skyline during Independence Day celebrations in New York on July 4.Ed Jones | AFP via Getty ImagesShareTwitterTwitterFacebookFacebookMailEmailFrom protests, to celebrations, to Pride Parades, to tragedy around the world, here is a collection of some of the best global photojournalism for the week of June 26 through July 4.A Lake Forest, Ill., a police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday after a shooter fired on the northern suburb's Fourth of July parade. Brian Cassella | APRead the story.U.S. WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on June 27, 2022. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP via Getty ImagesRead the story.From center, counterclockwise, President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a working session during the G7 leaders summit, at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on the last day of the G7 Summit. Brendan Smialowski | Pool Photo via APChief Justice of the United States John Roberts administers the Constitutional Oath to Ketanji Brown Jackson as her husband Patrick Jackson holds the Bible at the Supreme Court in Washington, June 28.Supreme Court | APRead the story.Traditional dancers perform as the remains of slain Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba arrive on Sunday, June 26 in Shilatembo where the leader was killed along with two of his compatriots. The coffin of slain Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba returned to his home region on June 22 for an emotionally charged tour and burial, more than six decades after his assassination. A plane took Lumumba's mortal remains — a tooth that ex-colonial power Belgium handed over to his family on Monday — from Brussels to Kinshasa for a nine-day trip around the Democratic Republic of Congo. Guerchom Ndebo | AFP via Getty ImagesA member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT+) community deploy a giant rainbow flag during the annual Pride Parade (aka "La Marche des Fiertes LGBT+") in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Saturday July 2. Matthiew Rondel | AFP via Getty ImagesA child looks at a woman and man as they, along with other migrants, are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol and National Guard troops in Eagle Pass, Texas, near the border with Mexico on June 30. Every year, tens of thousands of migrants fleeing violence or poverty in Central and South America attempt to cross the border into the United States in pursuit of the American dream. Many never make it. On June 27, around 53 migrants were found dead in and around a truck abandoned in sweltering heat near the Texas city of San Antonio, in one of the worst disasters on the illegal migrant trail. Chandan Khanna | AFP via Getty ImagesRead the story.Spectators waving Danish flags line the race route during the second stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 202.2 km between Roskilde and Nyborg, in Denmark, on Saturday, July 2.Marco Bertorello | AFP via Getty ImagesPro-choice activists dressed as characters from Canadian author Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale," display green headscarves as they perform in front of the U.S. ambassador´s residence during the July Fourth independence celebration, in Buenos Aires, on Thursday, June 30 after the U.S. Supreme Court scrapped half-century constitutional protections for abortions. Juan Mabromata | AFP via Getty ImagesA 2.68-ounce baby mountain scops owl is wrapped in a cloth while a member of the staff checks on its health, at the Leofoo Village Theme Park in Hsinchu county on Wednesday, June 29. According to Taiwan's Council of Agriculture, the mountain scops owl is a second-grade protected rare bird. Sam Yeh | AFP via Getty ImagesGreenpeace activists raise a replica wind turbine on the edge of Lake Lugano during a demonstration calling for a sustainable reconstruction of Ukraine, ahead of a two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano on Monday, July 4. Ministers from dozens of countries and international organizations leaders will gather in the city of Lugano with the aim of providing a roadmap for the war-ravaged country's recovery. Fabrice Coffrini | AFP via Getty ImagesSpectators look on as Alize Cornet of France (not in picture) throws their racquet in the air to try to hit the ball with partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France against Jack Sock of The United States and Coco Gauff of The United States during their Mixed Doubles Quarter Final match on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Monday, July 4 in London. Justin Setterfield | Getty ImagesA cyclist rides past a tail section of a rocket embedded in a road in Kramatorsk on Monday, July 4, the day after a Russian rocket attack. Genya Savilov | AFP via Getty ImagesBefore you keep reading ...MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all.Donate today. A gift of $17 makes a difference. Support MPR News TodayHeartPhotos: Parade, events celebrate Pride in Twin CitiesPhotos: Ukrainian Minnesotans march through Minneapolis in support of UkrainePhotos: Minnesotans gather to support Ukraine