St. Louis Park, Golden Valley mayors host Ramadan iftar

As the sun sets over St. Louis Park, a young Somali man stands at a podium and recites the “athan,” the Islamic call to prayer.

It signals the start of iftar, the meal Muslims around the world share to break their fast at sunset during Ramadan — the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the holy month in which Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Quran.

The gathering on Friday was hosted by the mayors of Golden Valley and St. Louis Park at the Westwood Hills Nature Center in St. Louis Park. Nearly 100 people attended, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and other state and city leaders.

St. Louis Park Mayor Nadia Mohamed, left, speaks during the iftar dinner at Westwood Hills Nature Center in St. Louis Park, on Friday. Tom Baker for MPR News

Dates and water were placed at each table, which Muslims traditionally eat first to break their fast.

St. Louis Park Mayor Nadia Mohamed said this iftar gathering was meant to foster understanding during a divisive time.

“Ramadan is a time of fasting, time of reflection and spiritual renewal. But at its heart, at its core, it has three core values, which is kindness, humility and forgiveness,” Mohamed said. “And these values resonate with everybody, regardless of background and belief.”

Mohamed is the city’s first Somali and Muslim mayor, and though she has hosted Ramadan iftar gatherings in the past, this year’s gathering is her first as mayor.

“There’s hurt and harm everywhere,” Mohamed said. “And I really wanted to build community bonding around my residents, around my community, and break fast with them, and this is the time to do it.”

It’s the first iftar gathering for Golden Valley Mayor Roslyn Harmon. She highlighted the significance of sharing a meal together and echoed the importance of it during a “challenging political climate.”

“We have to come together. No matter who we are, what we look like, it’s all about coming together, eating together, fellowshipping with one another, and building relationships,” Harmon said.

A long line formed around the room as people waited to fill their plates from a buffet. Among them was Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum, who was invited to the iftar and said he gained a deeper understanding about Ramadan and its significance.

“Whatever our faiths are, the spiritual aspect of life draws us closer together, and I think that's important for building community,” Wiersum said.

Mohamed said the iftar is one of many to be held in the future.