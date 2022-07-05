Severe thunderstorm watches cover much of southern Minnesota until 10 p.m.

Update: A severe thunderstorm watch has also been posted until 10 p.m. for much of south-central Minnesota, including the Mankato and Albert Lea areas.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 438 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 350 PM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Western and central Iowa Southwest to south-central Minnesota Eastern Nebraska * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 350 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80 mph likely Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Long-lived bowing MCS across southeast South Dakota will spread east-southeast across parts of eastern Nebraska, western and central Iowa and far southern Minnesota with severe wind gusts. Additional cells ahead of it will pose a threat for hail and wind. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 90 statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles west of Denison IA to 40 miles southeast of Mason City IA.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southwest Minnesota until 7 p.m. this evening.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 437 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 140 PM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northwest Iowa Southwest Minnesota Northern Nebraska Far southeast South Dakota * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 140 PM until 700 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 90 mph likely Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Long-lived bowing line segment will move east-southeast across the rest of southeast South Dakota into portions of Minnesota and Iowa. Trailing outflow will also potentially produce severe wind gusts into portions of northern Nebraska. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north northeast of Worthington MN to 40 miles west southwest of Norfolk NE.