Sen. Tina Smith tests positive for COVID
Minnesota U.S. Senator Tina Smith says she's tested positive for COVID-19.
Smith made that announcement on social media on Wednesday night.
She didn't offer any details about her recent travels or contacts, but said she was experiencing mild symptoms and is following federal health guidelines to curb spread of the disease.
Smith said she had been vaccinated and boosted and is "looking forward to getting back to the Senate as soon as possible."
