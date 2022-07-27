Crews from across southwest metro respond to house explosion, fire in Hopkins

Fire and rescue crews from across the southwest metro responded Wednesday morning to an explosion and fire at a home in Hopkins.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured or killed.

Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken said the explosion, on the 200 block of 21st Avenue North, was reported at about 10:15 a.m.

"Upon arrival we found a house that had collapsed and was fully involved with fire," Specken said in an update at about noon.

State transportation cameras initially showed a plume of black smoke rising from the area. The fire had been extinguished as of noon, and Specken said it was unclear if anyone had been in the home at the time of the explosion. He said a technical collapse team from Edina was going to search the wreckage.

Specken said the department had called a fourth alarm, bringing in neighboring agencies from across the southwest metro.

The Hopkins Police Department was asking people to stay away from the scene, located just south of State Highway 7 and just east of Shady Oak Road.

Check back for updates.